TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police said they have made an arrest in a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning.

Officials said two people were rushed to the hospital after a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

