TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tewksbury Police Department is welcoming a new member to the force — an adorable comfort dog.

The department announced Friday that Monadnock Labradoodles is donating a puppy to be used as a police comfort dog.

This comes after the department was selected to receive a community grant from Walmart.

WellPet LLC and Pets Plus Tewksbury are donating food and Auntie Dog Training Studio is donating extensive training services.

The department is waiting for their comfort dog to be born.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)