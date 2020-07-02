TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tewksbury Police Department responded to four non-fatal overdose incidents over the past 24 hours.

The officers’ quick actions are being credited with saving the lives of those individuals, including one who was administered Narcan after falling unresponsive, police said.

Several resources for people and families affected by substance use disorders are available on the Tewksbury police website.

Their Front Line Initiative clinical support team can also be reached at 978-215-9642 or for immediate, assistance call the Lowell Crisis Team at 978-455-3397.

