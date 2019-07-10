Tewksbury police searching for 17-year-old hospital patient

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing teenage boy.

Jon “Will” Zell, 17, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Ocean State Job Lot on Main Street.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 180 pounds with brown, medium length hair.

He was seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black shorts with a red stripe and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

