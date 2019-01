TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Tewksbury are searching for a suspect in connection with a liquor store theft.

Police say the man walked out of Main Street Liquors with a $225 bottle of whiskey without paying.

The suspect then drove off in a black Chevy Cruz, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 978-851-7373.

