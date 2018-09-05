TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old man who was last seen nearly two months ago.

Keith Harding was last seen by family and friends on July 18.

Detectives believe he was in the area of the Joseph W. Casey Bridge in Lawrence on that date due to a witness account and a ping performed on his cell phone.

An additional ping placed his phone in the area of Hampton Beach on July 24, police said.

Anyone with information on Harding’s whereabouts is asked to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-0175.

