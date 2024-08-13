TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are searching for a man involved in a road rage incident.

Officers are canvassing the woods in the area of Tomahawk Drive, according to an X post by the Tewksbury Police Department.

Police said the man may have brandished a gun during the incident.

The man was seen wearing a dark hoodie and mask, according to police.

Police ask the public to be on the lookout and to call 911 to report anything suspicious.

“If you see this suspect please do not approach,” police said.

Flying above Tomahawk Drive, SKY7-HD spotted a red sedan in the middle of the street.

