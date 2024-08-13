TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are searching for a man accused of pulling a gun on a mail carrier while wearing a mask Tuesday morning.

At around 11:04 a.m., officers responded to 483 Shawsheen St. for a report of a man brandishing a firearm at a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

“A red car approached her, pointed a gun through her passenger window and clearly she was panicked. She took off and went and called police,” said the mail carrier’s coworker, Donna.

When police arrived, they saw the suspect’s vehicle traveling at high speed on Whipple Road, the department said. Officers followed the car to Tomahawk Drive, when the man jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, police said.

A Tewksbury police K-9 found a gun behind a home on Grasshopper Lane, and investigators believe it belongs to the suspect.

Officers were canvassing the woods in the area, according to an X post by the Tewksbury Police Department. Local and state authorities joined the search from the ground and air.

Many neighbors said their properties were searched by police.

The man was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and mask, according to police. A witness in the neighborhood spotted him on Nightengale Lane, police said.

Police ask the public to be on the lookout and to call 911 to report anything suspicious.

“If you see this suspect please do not approach,” police said.

Flying above Tomahawk Drive, SKY7-HD spotted a red sedan in the middle of the street.

The Tewksbury police are looking for an individual who may have brandished a firearm during a road rage incident. The suspect is described as a possibly late teens early 20's black male, wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and mask. The suspect fled a vehicle on Tomahawk drive and… pic.twitter.com/RSWr4XGBic — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) August 13, 2024

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)