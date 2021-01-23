Tewksbury police searching for missing 15-year-old

Tewskbury police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a missing 15-year-old.
Jadalise Guzman ran away from home on Saturday and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt, according to a tweet from the Tewksbury Police Department’s Twitter page.
Guzman is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds, police said.
She may be in Lowell, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.
