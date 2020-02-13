Tewksbury police searching for missing man

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who went missing from Tewksbury Hospital on Thursday.

John Costraides, 60, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. wearing one earring, black hoodie, blue jeans, red sneakers.

Police warn Costraides is “potentially aggressive” and say residents should use caution and contact police if he’s found.

