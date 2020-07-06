TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager who was last seen on Independence Day.
Shane Brooke, 15, has been missing since July 4 at 3 p.m., according to Tewksbury police.
He is described as standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.
Brooke was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts and sneakers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7272.
