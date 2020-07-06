TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager who was last seen on Independence Day.

Shane Brooke, 15, has been missing since July 4 at 3 p.m., according to Tewksbury police.

He is described as standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.

Brooke was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts and sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7272.

Please share. Reported missing since July 4, 2020 at 3pm. 15 year old Shane Brooke is described as 5’10” weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts and sneakers. If seen, please call TPD at 978-851-7272. TPD4 pic.twitter.com/bZ7yHJnB47 — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) July 6, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)