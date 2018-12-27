Tewksbury police searching for missing woman

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Tewksbury are turning to the public for help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman.
Yessenia Roman was last seen in Lawrence, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.
She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Tewksbury or Lawrence police.
