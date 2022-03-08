TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Tewksbury are turning to the public for help tracking down a woman who allegedly ripped a 24K gold necklace off the neck of a man she was talking to in the parking lot of a Walmart last week.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery outside of Walmart on Main Street around 3 p.m. Friday spoke to a man who said he was approached in the parking lot by an unidentified woman and a man, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

After starting a brief conversation, the woman grabbed a gold chain and pendant the victim was wearing and ripped it off his neck before fleeing on foot, police said.

The woman and the man she was with then fled the parking lot in what appeared to be a blue hatchback Mazda, possibly a CX-5.

Police noted that victim’s chain is “estimated to be worth a significant amount.”

Investigators are also working to determine if the incident is connected to similar robberies recently reported in Middleton, Walpole, Attleboro, and Westbrook, Maine.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tewksbury police dispatchers at 978-851-7373.

