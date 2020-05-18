Tewksbury police seek help in search for missing teenager

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Tewksbury are turning to the public for help tracking down a teenage boy who went missing from his home overnight.

Colin Fraser, 15, was last seen at his home on Geiger Drive at some point between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Fraser is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with braces.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.

