Tewksbury police seek help in search for missing woman

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Tewksbury are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 27-year-old woman.

Yessenia Roman was last seen in Lawrence, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Tewksbury or Lawrence police.

