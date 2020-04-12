Tewksbury police seeking the public’s help in search for missing girl

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Tewksbury are seeking the public’s help in their search for a missing girl.

The girl, identified as Isabella Whealan, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Friday when she left her home in Tewksbury, according to a post from the Tewksbury Police Department’s Twitter account Saturday.

Officers were able to ping her phone to a location in Greenfield, New Hampshire but have still not located her, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Tewksbury police.

