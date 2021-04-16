Tewksbury police: Spring snow no excuse for not clearing off your cars

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are reminding drivers to clear snow off of their vehicles before heading out into the snow.

The department took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of a driver who was stopped on Main Street for having snow across their hood, roof, and half of their windshield.

“We know that nobody wants it to snow in April, but that doesn’t excuse driving without clearing off your windows,” the post read.

We know that nobody wants it to snow in April, but that doesn't excuse driving without clearing off your windows. One of our officers stopped this vehicle on Main St in #Tewksbury this afternoon. 🥶 #MAsnow pic.twitter.com/JgbK4I52J9 — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) April 16, 2021

