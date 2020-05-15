Tewksbury police to suspend drive-by parades in anticipation of state’s phase reopening

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tewksbury Police Department announced that they are suspending drive-by parades beginning Monday in anticipation of the state’s phased reopening.
Officers will be redirecting their objectives back to “delivering the highest quality of emergency services” in the town as they prepare for an increase in activity as a result of the reopening, police said.
“Every Police Officer has been honored to be a part of your special occasion over the last two months as we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic together,” the police department wrote on Twitter.
