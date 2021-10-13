TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tewksbury Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate a recent spike in home break-ins.

Residents on North Street, North Billerica Road, Pike Street, Whipple Road, and Pleasant Street have all reported home invasions over the last two months, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Investigators did not say whether they were connected in any way.

The break-ins occur mostly on the weekends when the homeowners are out.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or who has a home surveillance camera is urged to call police.

