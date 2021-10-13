TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tewksbury Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate a recent spike in home break-ins.

Residents on North Street, North Billerica Road, Pike Street, Whipple Road, and Pleasant Street have all reported home invasions over the last two months, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Investigators did not say whether they were connected in any way.

The break-ins occur mostly on the weekends when the homeowners are out.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or who has a home surveillance camera is urged to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox