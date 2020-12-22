TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tewksbury Police Department welcomed its newest four-legged member.

K-9 Logan is the second K-9 to join the department.

Tewksbury police were able to secure a grant to purchase Logan, all his equipment, and pay for his training through the Stanton Foundation.

Officer Stephen Quinn was selected to be the department’s handler.

Quinn and Logan graduated from the Boston Police K-9 Academy this week after 14 weeks of training.

Logan is trained in tracking fleeing suspects, as well as finding missing people.

He will be attending the narcotics detection class in the near future.

“I’m very proud of Officer Stephen Quinn who not only completed this rigorous training at the Boston Police Academy, but researched and secured the grant to pay for this program,” Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus said. “This will be a tremendous asset to our community.”

