TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The newest member of the Tewksbury Police Department has four legs, a wet nose and a whole lot of fur.
The department reached out to the community for help choosing a name for the little Labradoodle. The winner of the contest will be announced later in the week.
Once fully trained, the puppy will serve alongside school resource officer Eric Hanley and work to calm and build relationships with students in Tewksbury Public Schools, as well as community events around town.
The initiative to add a comfort dog to the department’s roster is being fully funded by donations from Monadnock Labradoodles LLC, Walmart, Salem Five Bank, Auntie Dog Training Studio, Taught-a-Lot Childcare, and WellPet LLC.
