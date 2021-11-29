TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The newest member of the Tewksbury Police Department has four legs, a wet nose and a whole lot of fur.

The department reached out to the community for help choosing a name for the little Labradoodle. The winner of the contest will be announced later in the week.

RELATED: Tewksbury police asking for public’s help in naming new comfort dog

Once fully trained, the puppy will serve alongside school resource officer Eric Hanley and work to calm and build relationships with students in Tewksbury Public Schools, as well as community events around town.

Our new comfort dog was delivered & we couldn’t be happier. We will be announcing the winner of the naming contest later this week. He will begin training with School Resource Officer Hanley next week. I was even lucky enough to get a visit in my office. -Chief Ryan Columbus pic.twitter.com/z0NNhs7rbI — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) November 29, 2021

The initiative to add a comfort dog to the department’s roster is being fully funded by donations from Monadnock Labradoodles LLC, Walmart, Salem Five Bank, Auntie Dog Training Studio, Taught-a-Lot Childcare, and WellPet LLC.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)