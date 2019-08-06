Tewksbury police: Woman allegedly deals cocaine with 7-year-old in car

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell woman is facing drug charges after allegedly selling cocaine in Tewksbury Sunday while her 7-year-old child was in the car, police said.

Tewksbury police officers investigating drug distribution in the Ames Hill apartment complex allegedly saw a woman drive up to a man and sell drugs to him, police said.

Amanda Ingalls, 29, was charged with distribution of a class B substance and and Sean Rea, 36, of Tewksbury, was charged with possession of a class B substance.

Police notified the Department of Children and Families after they saw Ingalls’ 7-year-old child in her car during the alleged drug deal.

Both Ingalls and Rea were arraigned in Lowell District Court Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)