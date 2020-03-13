Tewksbury residents told to shelter in place as police search for armed suspect

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are warning some residents to shelter in place Friday night as they search for an armed suspect.

Those living near the intersection of Shawsheen and Algonquin streets have been told to stay where they are as police search for a suspect described as a white man in his early 20s who was last seen wearing all black, according to a series of posts on the police department’s Twitter page.

Police ask that people avoid the area until they are given the all-clear.

No further information has been released.

