TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Trahan School in Tewksbury was placed on lockdown following a reported robbery at a nearby bank on Monday afternoon.
Officers responding to a report of a robbery at Salem Five near Mavericks Restaurant on Main Street placed the school on lockdown as precaution, according to Tewksbury police.
A search of the area for the suspect remains ongoing.
There were no additional details immediately available.
