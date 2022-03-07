TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Trahan School in Tewksbury was placed on lockdown following a reported robbery at a nearby bank on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at Salem Five near Mavericks Restaurant on Main Street placed the school on lockdown as precaution, according to Tewksbury police.

A search of the area for the suspect remains ongoing.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Police activity at Salem 5 Bank for a reported robbery. The Trahan School has been placed in lockdown as a precaution while officers search the area. A male ran towards the old Mavericks Restaurant (across the street). No further details are available at this time. pic.twitter.com/hNU76UnL5v — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) March 7, 2022

