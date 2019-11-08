TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury woman is facing charges for allegedly running a prostitution ring inside a therapy center.

Detectives conducting a nine-month investigation into sex trafficking and prostitution at TCM Therapy Center on Main Street arrested 34-year-old Xuedan Ou on Thursday following a search of the business and Ou’s home, according to Tewksbury police.

She is set to be arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court on charges of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, keeping a house of prostitution and deriving support from prostitution.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)