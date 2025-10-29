TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury woman was arrested and is accused of assaulting employees and police at a Market Basket Tuesday.

Kristin Hartman, 54, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer (two counts), operating under the influence, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property, assault and battery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shopping cart).

On Tuesday, police responded to the Market Basket at 1900 Main Street for reports of a woman yelling, swearing, and causing a disturbance.

Once officers arrived, they reviewed surveillance footage, and with the help of the store’s customer service desk, identified Hartman as the suspect.

Further investigation revealed Hartman was under the influence and drove to the store, police said.

Once she was booked, police say Hartman continued to scream expletives and intentionally clogged the toilet with paper products and her prisoner shoes.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)