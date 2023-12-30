TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a brazen break-in caught on camera at a home on Overlook Drive.

Officers responding to a break-in on Tuesday reviewed surveillance video and determined the suspects stole a number of valuable items, including jewelry and electronics, and then made off with a vehicle from the driveway.

The vehicle is a black Mazda Miata with Massachusetts license plate RS3332.

The suspects appeared to be in the home from about 12:20 to 7:20 a.m. and even helped themselves to ice cream from the refrigerator, according to police.

One suspect also is seen in surveillance video passing a home on Kendall Road on Monday, Dec. 25, about 9:30 p.m. To view video of that suspect on Kendall Road, click here.

The first suspect is described as a white male, wearing black gloves, a winter jacket, a ski mask, sweat pants with white stripes on the sides, black shoes and glasses.

The second suspect is described as a white male wearing a camouflage winter jacket, a ski mask, sweat pants and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as a white male wearing a winter jacket, ski mask, sweatpants with white stripes on the side, light-colored sneakers, and light colored gloves.

Anyone with information on this incident, or anyone who believes they recognize the suspects, is asked to call Tewksbury Police at 978-851-7373, or to email tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

Tewksbury Police encourage anyone who lives in the area to check their home surveillance footage from the timeframe of the break in, and to report any suspicious activity to Tewksbury Police.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)