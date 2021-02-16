More than 4 million people in the state were without power early Tuesday morning, as utilities have been knocked out or frozen over by the bitter cold. Credit: Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto/AP

(CNN) — Elijah Dorminy’s family has depended on their generator to make it through the winter storm that has blanketed Texas since early Monday morning, and he is worried soon even that won’t be an option.

Living in north Texas, Dorminy, his wife and their four children are worried what will happen when they need to refill their generator with gas again. There is only one station with any gas left in Watauga, the suburb of Fort Worth where they live, Dorminy said.

“Pray for us, this is going to be rough,” he told CNN.

Texans have seen snow like they rarely have before as winter storms have torn through the state. More than 4 million people in the state were without power early Tuesday morning, as utilities have been knocked out or frozen over by the bitter cold.

The Houston Chronicle was able to produce and print newspapers even through Hurricane Harvey, but power lost to the storm has put Tuesday’s edition at risk.

“With the freezing temperatures expected to linger for the next 3-4 days, we have no indication of when power will return to our plant; even after it is restored, it will be many hours before we can return our facilities to full capacity,” the newspaper told its subscribers Monday.

Cell towers in Fort Bend County southwest of Houston had generators freezing, running out of fuel or both, interrupting service in parts of the county, County Judge K.P. George wrote on his verified Twitter account.

“Conditions are deteriorating on all roadways. Roads are impassable. Do not travel. Stay at your location,” George tweeted early Tuesday.

Water shut off in Abilene

The loss of power to three of the Abilene’s water treatment plants has forced the city to shut off water, according to a statement.

“It is not known exactly when power and subsequent water service will be returned to Abilene water customers,” the city said.

When it is returned, a boil water notice will be in effect, according to the statement. Abilene has a population of approximately 123,000 according to the Census Bureau. The city is located about 150 miles west of Fort Worth.

Customers should bring water to a vigorous boil for at least two minutes before consumption.

Texans with electricity are asked to conserve as much as possible in an effort to relieve the demand on the state’s power grid and help restore service,” according to the city’s statement.

State’s largest school district closes

Several of the state’s school districts announced that classes — both in-person and virtual — will be canceled due to the weather.

Besides the Dallas Independent School District, the neighboring Arlington and Fort Worth Independent School Districts will be closed Tuesday, according to statements on the district’s websites.

While Arlington schools only announced a Tuesday closure, Fort Worth’s school district has already canceled Wednesday classes as well. Dallas announced closures through Thursday.

The Houston Independent School District, the largest in the state, will be closed Tuesday due to freezing weather, according to a message on the district’s website.

Covid-19 vaccines and appointments at risk

The storm has complicated Covid-19 vaccinations, causing appointments to be postponed and threatening supplies.

No first-dose vaccines are being shipped to Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather, according to a news release from the city.

San Antonio postponed vaccine appointments scheduled for Tuesday at the Alamodome stadium until Saturday, according to a news release from the city.

“With the current icy conditions expected to remain until at least tomorrow, we want to ensure the safety of the public. We also want to remind the public who may be concerned about the small delay for their second dose, that we are still within CDC guidelines to ensure the vaccine will still work with no issues,” the release stated.

After power was lost at the Harris County Public Health Department Building and backup generators failed, officials had to race to allocate and save 8,400 vaccines before they spoiled, Harris County Judge Lena Hidalgo said Monday.

Harris County officials settled on Houston’s Ben Taub, Lyndon B. Johnson, and Methodist Hospitals, as well as Rice University and the Harris County Jail as the locations to receive the vaccine overnight, Hidalgo said.

