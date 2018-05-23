FULSHEAR, Texas (WHDH) — A boy in Texas is thanking Fulshear police for pulling his mom over.

The elementary school student wrote a letter to the department, saying that he was unhappy with his mom for taking away his phone.

“Thank you for pulling my mom over because she deserved it,” the boy wrote. “She took my phone away and I did not like it.”

He went on to say that this isn’t the first time that she’s been stopped by officers.

“She always brags about how good of a driver she is and it just annoys me,” the boy added.

The police department shared the photo on Facebook and applauded the boy’s honesty.

