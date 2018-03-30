Texas couple arrested after massive weapons bust in Tewksbury due back in court

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A Texas couple arrested after a major weapons bust in Tewksbury are due in court Friday for a dangerousness hearing.

Police arrested Francho Bradley and Adrianne Jennings after investigators said they found a number of guns — including several rifles and a silencer — in the hotel room of the suspects last Saturday.

According to police, Bradley initially called police after he believed someone was trying to break into the room. He later reportedly told police he works for a secret government agency but did not give any other details.

Bradley’s attorney said all the weapons recovered by police are “pyrotechnic props” related to Bradley’s job, saying he sells “components of this” to the military.

The suspects face several charges including illegal possession of a firearm.

