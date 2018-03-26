Texas couple arrested after massive weapons bust in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A Texas couple has been arrested after a major weapons bust in Tewksbury.

Police arrested Francho Bradley and Adrianne Jennings over the weekend after investigators say they found a number of guns — including several rifles and a silencer — in the hotel room of the suspects on Saturday.

According to police, Bradley initially called police after he believed someone was trying to break into the room.

The suspects face several charges including illegal possession of a firearm.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)