BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey welcomed Texas lawmakers taking shelter in Massachusetts.

“We’re playing Texas hold ’em and we’re holding on for democracy,” Texas State Senator Carol Alvarado said.

The democratic state lawmakers left the state to deny republicans a quorum that would pave the way for passing a redistricting plan, that would likely give the GOP five new seats in the upcoming election.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is threatening to arrest or replace the democratic lawmakers who left for states like New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts to make their case and block the redistricting plan from being carried out.

Leaders in many democratic majority states are now threatening to rewrite their own maps if Texas follows through with its plan.

