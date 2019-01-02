NEW ORLEANS (WHDH) — The rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs heated up between the football teams’ mascots before the Sugar Bowl kickoff on Tuesday.

Longhorn Bevo and English bulldog Uga got together for a photo opportunity when the 1,700-pound steer broke free from its pen and charged after the canine.

Uga and his handler quickly scurried away as reporters and photographers jumped back from the large animal.

Bevo’s handler says Bevo was agitated because he wanted to explore the field and was being restrained.

The Longhorns went on to beat the Bulldogs, 28-21.

Pregame at the #SugarBowl to watch #ugavstexas and things got heated between @TexasMascot and @FootballUGA’s Uga. Bevo the heavy favorite in a mascot match-up. pic.twitter.com/3mB6g0wPme — Tyler Parker (@TylerDParker) January 2, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)