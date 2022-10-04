BOSTON (WHDH) - A Texas man, Jason Duhaime, has been arrested in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University last month, according to FBI Boston.

According to Northeastern’s website, Duhaime was employed as the New Technology Manager at the school. His bio on the site said that he “supports students and faculty on how to use specialized technology, both in the computer labs as well as in the classroom. He manages and supports the Virtual / Augmented Reality and 360 immersive technology for the College.”

As 7NEWS previously reported, a package that was delivered to Holmes Hall, where Northeastern has its virtual reality center, detonated around 7 p.m. Tuesday night after a staff member opened it. Boston EMS first said in a social media post that several of their units were called to Leon Street after 7 p.m. for the incident. According to their post, at least one person, a 45-year-old man and staff member of the school, was treated and hospitalized after what police are calling a detonation with minor hand injuries.

Sources said the package contained a rambling note criticizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg and the relationship between academic institutions and the developers of virtual reality. The note was in a hard plastic container and detonated when the victim opened the latches and lifted the lid. The note also indicated this may the beginning of more to come.

The investigation was later investigated as a hoax.

According to a recently unsealed criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, the case, letter and Duhaime’s shirt bore no indications of an explosion, and his arms had only “several small, superficial marks or bruises on his lower forearms.”

The complaint said that Duhaime lives full-time with his girlfriend, despite his full-time employment at Northeastern. He sleeps in his lab or office when he is in Massachusetts.

Police intend to give additional information on the arrest Tuesday.

