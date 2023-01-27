Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas has successfully performed its first-ever separation surgery for conjoined twin.

The sisters were born in October connected at the chest and stomach. Their condition is extremely rare, as not many conjoined twins survive past birth.

“It’s mind-blowing to think that we really have come so far in terms of our technology and our skills that we can successfully and confidently take care of a procedure at this level of complexity,” said anesthesiologist Dr. Chandra Reynolds.

The hospital prepared for the surgery for months. Twenty-five people were in the operating room, separated into teams for each baby girl.

Eleven hours later, the twins were sleeping in their own cribs for the first time.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)