Texas officer accused of cyber stalking Worcester 12-year-old faces up to 5 years in prison

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Texas police officer is facing charges after officials say he used a video game to meet a 12-year-old girl from Worcester in 2014 and then continued to communicate with her via text message and Skype for more than 5 years.

Pasquale T. Salas, a deputy sheriff with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested in Bay City, Texas Wednesday morning, according to a release issued by the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Prosecutors say that beginning in 2016, Salas allegedly intimidated the victim into maintaining contact with him and to send sexually explicit images and video of herself.

According to the release, the victim attempted to end her contact with Salas but, he repeatedly sent threatening messages via web-based applications intended to disguise the source of the messages.

He is due to appear in federal court in the Southern District of Texas on Thursday. He will appear in Worcester at a later date.

If convicted, Salas could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

