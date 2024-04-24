BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The MSPCA flew 25 large-breed dogs to Massachusetts from Texas Tuesday, many coming from a small rescue center that could no longer care for them, MSPCA-Angell said in a statement.

The group of canines — including pit bulls, Labrador retrievers, hounds, and Catahoula leopard dogs — arrived at Hanscom Field in Bedford. The dogs range in age from 12 weeks to 10 years.

“Many of these dogs were living at a small rescue operation,” Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell’s vice president of animal protection, said in a statement. “But that group was no longer able to provide the care that they needed, so the dogs started to suffer, and it became clear they needed to be moved off the property.”

The MSPCA had been at or near full capacity for over a year, but 135 dogs were adopted during last week’s fee-waived “adoptathon,” which allowed the organization to help with the emergency transport, Keiley said.

The dogs were split between all four of the MSPCA’s centers and will be available for adoption after a 48-hour quarantine and any necessary medical treatments, the MSPCA said.

“This transport really required all hands on deck,” Keiley said.

Care for the dogs is expected to cost about $5,000, but people interested in donating can do so on the MSPCA’s website, the organization said.

