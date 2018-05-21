SANTA FE, Texas (WHDH) — Friday’s tragic Sante Fe, Texas school shooting took the lives of 10 people, just three months after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Once again, talks about gun control are stirring.

From parents affected by the shootings to celebrities at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, people are expressing their views on the need for change.

“Why don’t we not do a moment of silence? Why won’t we do a moment of action? Why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening? Because it’s horrible,” BBMA host Kelly Clarkson said through tears.

The father of one of the Florida school shooting victims said his heart goes out to the many families impacted.

“I just can’t get over that this is happening again,” Fred Guttenberg said.

The debate on gun control continues as people search for solutions.

Arne Duncan, the Education Secretary under President Barack Obama, wrote that maybe students should boycott going to school until something is done. However, the argument seems to be falling on deaf ears.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was criticized for seemingly downplaying the need for stricter gun control; instead, blaming the violence on everything from video games to schools having too many doors.

“There are too many entrances and too many exits to our more than 8,000 campuses in Texas. Over 8,000 campuses. There aren’t enough people to put a guard at every entrance and exit,” Patrick argued.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo wrote that he “proudly stands by the vast majority of American gun owners” and that public policy “can not continue to be highjacked by the fringes in the extreme left or the extreme right.

The 17-year-old accused in the Santa Fe shooting used his father’s guns to carry out the attack. The family issued their first statement over the weekend, saying the shooting ‘seems incompatible with the boy we love.”

