Texas serial bomber’s death ruled a suicide

AUSTIN, Texas (WHDH) — Officials confirm that the serial bomber in Austin, Texas committed suicide by detonating a bomb in his car.

Mark Conditt’s cause of death was multiple shrapnel injuries from the bomb he set off inside his car. Police said Conditt was responsible for creating six other bombs, five of which detonated. Two people were killed and five people were injured by the bombs.

Police said Conditt recorded a video where he confessed to the crimes before killing himself. The full autopsy report has not been released yet because of the ongoing criminal investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)