BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has signed U visa certifications for each of the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last month, according to the ACLU of Massachusetts and GBH.

This certification will allow the people on the flight to apply for status in the U.S. under a provision that protects victims of crime and encourages their cooperation with law enforcement.

“We are grateful for Sheriff Salazar’s recognition of the gravity of these events,” said Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts. “These certifications are an acknowledgment of the wrongs done to our clients and a crucial step in helping them to chart their path forward. Immigrants are human beings, not political props. We are proud that Massachusetts received these immigrants with compassion, and look forward to continuing to work with our clients as they begin their lives in our community.”

