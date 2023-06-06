A sheriff’s office in Texas is recommending criminal charges in connection with last year’s flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

The incident happened in September, when 49 migrants were flown to the Vineyard from Florida after being picked up in Texas.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has claimed responsibility for the move.

Back in Texas, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said several accounts of unlawful restraint were filed.

The case was being reviewed by the Bexar County District Attorney’s office as of Monday afternoon.

