FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – A Texas teen with the last name Jaillet made the trip from Austin to Foxborough to take her senior photos.

Kaitlyn Jaillet is a true Patriots fan. With a last name like that, who wouldn’t cheer for Tom Brady?

“Since last year, I had been wanting to take my senior pictures at Gillette since I’m just like a huge Patriots fan,” she said.

In addition to taking her senior photos at Gillette Stadium, Jaillet also got the chance to watch training camp and tour the stadium.

The teen says the Patriots hold a special place in her heart.

“I know my dad was looking down on me, because like he would be so incredibly excited for something like this,” she said.

Jaillet’s dad grew up in Newton. The two would watch games together, and Jaillet credits her dad for her love of the Pats.

In 2011, her Jaillet’s father was diagnosed with ALS.

When the patriots kicked off their 2014 season, her dad predicted it would be New England’s year to take home the Lombardi trophy. Jaillet’s father passed away in December, and just weeks later, his predication came true.

“It was like, obviously my dad set that up because he’s a big person,” she said. “He loves leaving signs.”

Jaillet said getting to take her photos at Gillette was a “one of a kid experience.”

It was her first time visiting the stadium, and Jaillet says she knows her dad was looking down sharing the day with her.

