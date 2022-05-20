A Texas woman had a premature birth of a different sort.

On May 9th, a Texas woman welcomened her newborn into the world in an elevator alongside a security guard.

Video surveelience shows the guard frantically calling an elevator for the laboring mother-to-be. When the elevator doors opened again, it was plain to see that the elevators’ occupancy had increased on the ride up.

Hospital offficials thanked the gaurd for his assistance and said mother and child are doing well.

