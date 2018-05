SELMA, Texas (WHDH) — A Texas woman won a huge prize after placing a bet during the Kentucky Derby over the weekend.

The woman placed a Pick Five bet for $18, choosing the winning horses for five different races, including the Kentucky Derby.

The winning prize the woman took home was $1.2 million.

