(WHDH) — A software developer wants iOS users to beware of a bug that can crash your iPhone or iPad.

Buzzfeed News reported that the developer published a link to that bug, called chaiOS, which crashes Apple’s mobile operating system.

You don’t have to click the link to be impacted, someone just has to text it to you.

So far, Apple has not released a patch to fix the bug.

