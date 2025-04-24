DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Court wrapped up early on Thursday as the jury in the Karen Read retrial got a look inside her relationship with her boyfriend John O’Keefe in 2022.

Text messages were read aloud in court between Read and O’Keefe from the night before he died.

One text from Read read, “If you tell me you’re interested in someone else, you will never hear from me again. You can have all the space in the world.” The text exchanged just hours before a night of drinking and O’Keefe’s untimely death.

A message from O’Keefe to Read said “I’ve told you already, I don’t bounce back as quickly as you do after we battle.”

The jury also heard evidence that the two argued that morning about their parenting styles. After John’s sister and brother-in-law died, he had been taking care of his niece and nephew.

A message sent from O’Keefe, read to the court by Massachusetts state trooper Nicholas Guarino said, “I am just hurting and struggling daily with them. Always feel like I’m failing at this parenting thing. I wasn’t built for this.”

Read mentions through text that O’Keefe hit her in the face with a pillow that morning when she tried to kiss him during an argument. He later apologized for his behavior. The two also tussled over Karen hiring a plumber.

Later, the two hit the bar with friends and were affectionate as captured by security footage.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan questioned Jean DeMulis, the general manager of C.F. McCarthy’s, the bar the two were at.

Read’s attorney David Yannetti then called up Mike Camerano — a friend of O’Keefe — to speak about his impression of the couple’s relationship.

“That night they were affectionate? Laughing?” Yannetti asked.

Camerano answered “yes” to both questions.

“Like a normal couple?” Yannetti asked.

“Yes,” Camerano said.

“No arguments?” Yannetti asked.

“You witnessed no bickering, no tension, correct?” Yannetti asked.

“No,” Camerano responded.

“And during the month before John’s passing, that January of 2022, you observed their relationship — in your presence — to be normal, caring, and affectionate, right?” yes.” Yannetti asked.

Camerano responded in the affirmative.

Later, the prosecution pivoted to what Read drank the that night. The commonwealth contends she had eight to nine vodka drinks then got behind the wheel. They played several interview clips that discuss Read’s level of intoxication.

In another clip, Read argues some of the drinks were watered down, but also admits her driving skills may have been impaired.

For Friday, another half day is scheduled as the jury will visit locations associated with the case.

On Wednesday, O’Keefe’s mother, Peggy O’Keefe, gave an emotional testimony about the moment she heard the news of her son’s death.

Kerry Roberts, one of two women with Read when they discovered O’Keefe’s body at 34 Fairview Road, was cross-examined on the stand. The defense grilled Roberts over what they said were inconsistencies with some of her prior sworn statements.

Canton firefighter and paramedic Daniel Whitley also testified about taking Read to the hospital for a mandatory psychological evaluation.

Read is accused of hitting O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow after a night of drinking in January 2022. Her defense claims she’s been framed.

Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial. A retrial began this month, and 18 jurors were picked to hear the case.

