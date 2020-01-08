Text messages trying to trick people into thinking they’ve been drafted, Army warns

(WHDH) — No, the United States Army is not drafting people via text message.

“A number of fraudulent text messages informing individuals they have been selected for a military draft have circulated throughout the country this week,” the Army wrote in a fraud alert on its recruiting website.

The military branch says its Recruiting Command wants to ensure Americans understand that the texts are false and that they were not initiated by the Army.

The Army is not in charge of enacting a draft. The Selective Service System manages registration.

“The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual,” according to the system’s official Facebook page. “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.”

The Army also said that its recruiting operations are proceeding as normal.

The draft has not been in effect since 1973.

