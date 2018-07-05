Thai authorities say rescuer in cave dead from lack of oxygen

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Thai authorities say a former Navy SEAL working to rescue boys trapped in a cave has died from lack of oxygen.

SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters.

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23.

