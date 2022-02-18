SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth man says he’s lucky to be alive after a rotted tree snapped and crashed through his windshield as whipping winds moved through the Bay State on Friday morning.

Nick Rand was driving to work and passing through Sudbury when the tree came crashing down in the area of Route 20 at Brimstone Lane.

“Absolute shock. Panic and shock,” Rand said of his brush with death. “Thank God I’m here today…Someone is watching over me.”

The 32-year-old father wasn’t seriously hurt but the incident left him covered in shards of glass.

“I think I just glided. I didn’t continue to drive because I couldn’t see. I was terrified,” Rand said. “I pulled over right away.”

Rand’s Toyota Highlander was deemed a total a loss.

Good Samaritans helped the fire department clear the roadway, Sudbury police said.

The rainy windstorm toppled trees and branches in communities across the state as wind gusts reached 65 mph in some places.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power during the morning hours.

