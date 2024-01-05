LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A sudden smash recently played out in Lynnfield Friday where a driver said a canoe flew off a truck and slammed into his vehicle.

The incident happened on I-95.

Uninjured in the crash, driver Stephen Cunningham later described the incident.

“It just flew out and slammed into me,” he said.

Somehow, the canoe did not break through the windshield of Cunningham’s truck, instead smashing onto the highway itself.

While his windshield was smashed and while there was some damage to his truck, Cunningham was left without a scratch.

“I’m OK,” he said.

“I couldn’t see too good after,” he continued. “I had to pull over…Thank god it didn’t come through the windshield.”

Cunningham said the crash happened so fast, he never had time to get out of the way.

Soon flying over the scene, SKY7-HD spotted the canoe resting on the opposite side of the highway near the center barrier, often shaking as traffic flew by.

It was unclear as of Friday night what happened to the truck that was initially hauling the canoe.

